Spiffy Proper White

Mobile Microlearning For Your Front Line

What is Spiffy?

Spiffy is an easy-to-use, no-nonsense training tool for ensuring consistent communication with your team. Spiffy will end the game of “broken telephone” you play with your front-line.

 

Our app delivers information in short bursts that are more likely to be retained, confirms they’ve absorbed it, and you can even reward them for their time.

 

 

Watch Our Video!

How it Works

Modernize your training efforts in minutes with our simple process

1. Create

Load content, build a quiz, and select your audience in minutes.

2. Consume

Your whole team receives the same message via mobile or desktop.

3. Confirm

Check reporting to ensure every team member is up-to-speed!

Did You Know: 74% of workers surveyed felt they were not achieving their full potential at work.

The Impacts of Quality Training

Reduce Costs

Training wages add up. Use tech to efficiently deliver a consistent message.

Improve CX

Your customers want to deal with knowledgeable staff. Make it happen!

Sell More

Those who know more, sell more. Plain and simple.

“When I see how great our content looks on Spiffy, I get angry we didn’t change sooner”

Why Choose Spiffy?

We're not an LMS, but we'll teach your team a thing or two...

Efficient

We provide VALUE, not expensive and useless features. If you’re a restaurant, we bring even more to the table.

Quick

You set your team up on your own in just minutes, so we don’t ding you with a setup fee.

Easy

No software to install, and no IT meetings required to replace your old-school tools.

Let’s Get Spiffy!

Do we need another sales-y comment here, or are you ready to modernize your training?

