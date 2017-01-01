How it Works
Modernize your training efforts in minutes with our simple process
1. Create
Load content, build a quiz, and select your audience in minutes.
2. Consume
Your whole team receives the same message via mobile or desktop.
3. Confirm
Check reporting to ensure every team member is up-to-speed!
Did You Know: 74% of workers surveyed felt they were not achieving their full potential at work.
The Impacts of Quality Training
Reduce Costs
Training wages add up. Use tech to efficiently deliver a consistent message.
Improve CX
Your customers want to deal with knowledgeable staff. Make it happen!
Sell More
Those who know more, sell more. Plain and simple.
“When I see how great our content looks on Spiffy, I get angry we didn’t change sooner”
Why Choose Spiffy?
We're not an LMS, but we'll teach your team a thing or two...
Efficient
We provide VALUE, not expensive and useless features. If you’re a restaurant, we bring even more to the table.
Quick
You set your team up on your own in just minutes, so we don’t ding you with a setup fee.
Easy
No software to install, and no IT meetings required to replace your old-school tools.
Let’s Get Spiffy!
Do we need another sales-y comment here, or are you ready to modernize your training?
